Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices

In January 2026, an increase in refined gold prices was registered in Kyrgyzstan. Data from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic say.

As of January 27, the selling price of one gram of gold is 15,745.5 soms, while the National Bank is buying it back at 15,667.5 soms.

The selling price of one troy ounce (31,1035 grams) is 454,038.5 soms, while the buying price is 447,329 soms.

The rise in prices on the domestic market is occurring amid rising gold prices on global exchanges. On January 26, 2026, the spot price of gold on international markets rose above $5,000 per troy ounce and fluctuated between $5,000 and $5,110.

On January 27, prices fell slightly but remained high: from $5,060 to $5,070 per ounce.

Compared to early January, gold prices in Kyrgyzstan have increased significantly. In the first days of the month, a gram cost approximately 14,000 soms, and an ounce cost approximately 404,000 soms. This represents an increase of more than 12 percent over several weeks.

The National Bank notes that prices for gold bars are revised daily based on the situation on the global precious metals market and exchange rate fluctuations.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sells and repurchases refined gold bars weighing from one to 100 grams.