Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation in agriculture

Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Majnun Gadir oglu Mammadov arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for an official visit. The Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He got acquainted with the activities of a number of agricultural enterprises in Chui region. The minister paid special attention to the farms Altyn Arashan (Arashan village) and Arashan Malek (Mayevka village).

During the visit, the Minister of Agriculture got acquainted with the modern agricultural technologies used on the farms, methods of efficient livestock breeding, as well as cattle breeds adapted to local conditions. He noted the broad prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the agricultural sector. Majnun Mammadov also met with farm employees and highly appreciated their experience and the results achieved.

The minister was particularly interested in the Arashan cattle breed, bred in Kyrgyzstan through local selection. This meat breed is distinguished by high endurance, excellent adaptation to the climatic conditions of the region, rapid weight gain and high-quality meat. In addition, Arashan cattle consume feed economically, which makes them particularly profitable for farming.