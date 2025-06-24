Service sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s economy — National Bank

The service sector continues to dominate in the structure of Kyrgyzstan’s economy. The National Bank’s report says.

According to the bank, in 2024, the service sector accounted for 52.1 percent of the economy, making a significant contribution to economic growth. It is specified that due to active trade, it grew by 9.3 percent.

The volume of wholesale and retail trade increased by 16.3 percent, with its share in GDP rising from 16.6 percent to 17.6 percent.

The construction sector also showed strong performance last year — production volume grew by 18 percent, while its share in GDP rose from 7.3 percent to 8.3 percent.