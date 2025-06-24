Kyrgyzstan’s team wins silver medals at CIS Show Jumping Championship

The team from Kyrgyzstan won silver medals at the CIS Show Jumping Championship held in Moscow. The Equestrian Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Kamil Sabitov and Figaro, Andrey Lysenko and Сouture, Andrey Tryapitsyn and Florizel, Rinat Galimov and GrayDeArguzh competed in the two-round course with a height of 145 centimeters.

The representatives of Russia took the first place, and Uzbekistan — third.

In addition, Rinat Galimov and KiraVanDeLaren, Kamil Sabitov and Nolin took second place in the course with a height of 125 centimeters.

In the course of 140 centimeters, Andrey Lysenko and Сouture took second place, Rinat Galimov and GrayDeArguzh took third place.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Luiza Galimova and Fire-Fly, became winners in the 105-centimeter route.