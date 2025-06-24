11:00
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan’s team wins silver medals at CIS Show Jumping Championship

The team from Kyrgyzstan won silver medals at the CIS Show Jumping Championship held in Moscow. The Equestrian Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Kamil Sabitov and Figaro, Andrey Lysenko and Сouture, Andrey Tryapitsyn and Florizel, Rinat Galimov and GrayDeArguzh competed in the two-round course with a height of 145 centimeters.

The representatives of Russia took the first place, and Uzbekistan — third.

In addition, Rinat Galimov and KiraVanDeLaren, Kamil Sabitov and Nolin took second place in the course with a height of 125 centimeters.

In the course of 140 centimeters, Andrey Lysenko and Сouture took second place, Rinat Galimov and GrayDeArguzh took third place.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Luiza Galimova and Fire-Fly, became winners in the 105-centimeter route.
link: https://24.kg/english/333863/
views: 137
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes third place at Maxima Masters Show Jumping Team Cup
Bishkek to host World Cup stage in equestrian sports
International New Year's Show Jumping Tournament held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at Maxima Masters Show Jumping Cup in Moscow Oblast
Kyrgyzstanis win three medals at Show Jumping Tournament in Moscow Oblast
Kyrgyzstan wins Maxima Masters Eurasia Small Cup in show jumping
Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place at team show jumping competitions in Tashkent
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Maxima Masters Eurasia Cup in show jumping
Kyrgyzstanis win 47 medals at All-Russian Show Jumping Competitions
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at Eurasian Show Jumping Games in Moscow
Popular
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
24 June, Tuesday
10:57
Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes second place Sports Tourism World Championship: Kyrgyzstan takes sec...
10:40
Kyrgyzstani Emir Emilov wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U17)
10:35
Representatives of U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom visit Ombudsman’s office
10:18
Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov becomes Asian wrestling champion (U17)
10:10
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins silver medals at CIS Show Jumping Championship
23 June, Monday
17:47
New military town for Boru special forces unit opened in Batken region