An International New Year’s Show Jumping Tournament was held in Bishkek on December 22. Konkur_pro reported on social media.

The winners in the individual competition are:

First place — Dayana Khaitbaeva and Horoscope;

Second place — Alisa Pogrebnaya and Prince;

Third place — Luiza Galimova and Fire Fly.

The best in the team competition was the «League of Winners». The second place went to «Golden Horseshoe».

The winners in Group B (50-70 centimeters) are Mukhamed Gudilin and Adel.