Kyrgyzstan wins Maxima Masters Eurasia Small Cup in show jumping

The Maxima Masters Eurasia Small Cup in show jumping has held in Tashkent. Konkur_pro reported on Instagram.

Andrei Tryapitsin on Florizel took the first place, Kamil Sabitov on Dartagnan finished third at a distance of 130 centimeters.

Andrei Tryapitsin won gold at the 130 centimeter distance for the Cup of the President of the Equestrian Federation of Uzbekistan. The third was Valeria Sokolova, who also represents Kyrgyzstan.

Previously, Kyrgyzstanis won several medals at the stage of the Eurasian Games in show jumping, which takes place in Tashkent.