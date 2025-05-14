Bishkek to host World Cup stage in equestrian sports

Bishkek will host the World Cup stage in show jumping (CSI-W) from May 16 to May 18. Konkur_pro reported on Instagram.

The tournament, which will be held under the auspices of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), will be attended by leading riders from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

This stage in Bishkek offers athletes the opportunity to earn ranking points and meet qualification standards for participation in the FEI World Equestrian Championships.

The program also includes dressage competitions, which makes the event interesting for a wide range of spectators and specialists.

Admission for spectators is free.