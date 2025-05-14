11:59
USD 87.45
EUR 97.19
RUB 1.08
English

Bishkek to host World Cup stage in equestrian sports

Bishkek will host the World Cup stage in show jumping (CSI-W) from May 16 to May 18. Konkur_pro reported on Instagram.

The tournament, which will be held under the auspices of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), will be attended by leading riders from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

This stage in Bishkek offers athletes the opportunity to earn ranking points and meet qualification standards for participation in the FEI World Equestrian Championships.

The program also includes dressage competitions, which makes the event interesting for a wide range of spectators and specialists.

Admission for spectators is free.
link: https://24.kg/english/328975/
views: 125
Print
Related
International New Year's Show Jumping Tournament held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at Maxima Masters Show Jumping Cup in Moscow Oblast
Kyrgyzstanis win three medals at Show Jumping Tournament in Moscow Oblast
Kyrgyzstan wins Maxima Masters Eurasia Small Cup in show jumping
Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place at team show jumping competitions in Tashkent
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Maxima Masters Eurasia Cup in show jumping
Kyrgyzstanis win 47 medals at All-Russian Show Jumping Competitions
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at Eurasian Show Jumping Games in Moscow
Kyrgyzstanis take 3rd place in show jumping at Nations Cup in Moscow
Kyrgyz athletes take 2nd place at Show Jumping Cup of Nations in Almaty
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
14 May, Wednesday
11:53
School for 350 students to be built in Ton village School for 350 students to be built in Ton village
11:48
Bishkek has one public toilet per 8,300 residents
11:27
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Para Judo Championship
11:17
Money transfers to Kyrgyzstan in March 2025 reach $294.5 million
11:04
Kyrgyzstan approves green taxonomy