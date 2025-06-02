13:13
Kyrgyzstan takes third place at Maxima Masters Show Jumping Team Cup

The show jumping team of Kyrgyzstan took third place at the Maxima Masters Eurasia Team Cup. The Equestrian Federation reported on Instagram.

According to its data, the national team included Rinat Galimov and Kira, Kamil Sabitov and Oilili, Andrey Tryapitsyn and Ballu, Anna Minich and Turon.

Earlier, Andrey Tryapitsyn and Florizel became the best in the 130-centimeter course. Ekaterina Karkavtseva and Botsman became the winners of the International CDI Competition in «Medium Prize» program.

She also took second place in the team competition together with Alina Khalova on Kolibri.
