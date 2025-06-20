Kyrgyzstan simplifies obtaining of insurance policies through Tunduk app

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the rules for compulsory insurance of housing against fire and natural disasters. Now, electronic insurance policies can be obtained through Tunduk mobile app or an automated system.

If the insurance contract is issued through the app, there is no need to submit paper documents — everything will be in digital form. Insurance payments are made by bank transfer to the account of the victim or authorized person.

The requirements for documents confirming insurable events have been clarified, and the procedure for interaction between state bodies for the prompt resolution of insurance issues has been set.

The changes will come into force on July 5, 2025.