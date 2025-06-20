20:36
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan simplifies obtaining of insurance policies through Tunduk app

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the rules for compulsory insurance of housing against fire and natural disasters. Now, electronic insurance policies can be obtained through Tunduk mobile app or an automated system.

If the insurance contract is issued through the app, there is no need to submit paper documents — everything will be in digital form. Insurance payments are made by bank transfer to the account of the victim or authorized person.

The requirements for documents confirming insurable events have been clarified, and the procedure for interaction between state bodies for the prompt resolution of insurance issues has been set.

The changes will come into force on July 5, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/333580/
views: 134
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies paid out 60.3 million soms since start of 2025
Number of insured housing in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.4 times
Bishkek Mayor instructs to insure 100 percent of municipal property
Parliament adopts bill obliging Kyrgyzstanis to take out insurance
SCNS to insure life and health of border guards
Kyrgyzstan to introduce Takaful Islamic insurance
Fines for absence of CMTPL insurance postponed to July 1, 2025
Kumtor employees insure property with State Insurance Organization
Employees of state enterprises have to insure their housing by the end of 2024
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
20:23
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting wit...
20:09
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
19:56
SCNS detains suspects in smuggling of large batches of cigarettes
19:38
Economy Ministry introduces "Single Window" to speed up foreign trade
19:30
Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia intend to hold mutual business missions