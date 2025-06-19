18:06
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on reducing tax burden in third reading

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed the bill on reducing the tax burden for the population and business entities in the second and third readings.

The document has been sent to the President for signature.

The draft law writes off tax arrears:

— Accrued for tax periods before January 1, 2022;

— Accrued for tax periods before January 1, 2025 for property tax on vehicles;

— For payers of insurance premiums for state social insurance, arrears in penalties, fines and financial sanctions in the absence of or upon payment of the principal debt.

The draft law also provides for:

  • Abolition of transport tax;
  • Tax benefits for agricultural land;
  • A ban on inspections of small business entities;
  • Simplification of the procedure for traveling abroad for debtors;
  • Introduction of a license system for individual entrepreneurs engaged in trade activities.

As noted, these measures are aimed at developing small businesses to the level of medium-sized enterprises, and medium-sized businesses to the level of large enterprises.

More details about the proposed changes can be found at the link.
link: https://24.kg/english/333359/
views: 149
Print
Related
Taxes in Kyrgyzstan can be paid via QR code and payment code starting July 1
Kyrgyzstan’s Tax Service launches SMS notifications of tax debts
Gold mining companies contribute over 158 billion soms to budget
Single Tax Account to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan from June 1
Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy introduces “tax audit” concept
State Tax Service Chairman explains tax changes to business
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree on return of licenses
Metal processing plant in Sokuluk fined for non-payment of taxes
Kyrgyzstan’s Tax Service has no plans to “pressure bloggers by taxes”
Tax Service Chairman: Everyone with suggestions on taxes will be heard
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
19 June, Thursday
18:03
Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migration issues — Putin Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migratio...
17:46
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
17:32
Previously detained ex-deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev released under house arrest
17:25
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlines main threats to region
16:54
Investors to allocate $46 million for construction of meat production complex