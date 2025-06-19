Man stabbed in microdistrict 7 in Bishkek, suspect detained

A suspect in an attempted murder has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

A resident was stabbed in the courtyard of microdistrict 7 the day before. An investigative team from the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek arrived at the scene, where the incident was confirmed upon arrival.

The 42-year-old victim was provided with first aid. All necessary forensic medical examinations have been ordered.

The investigative service opened a criminal case under the article «Attempted murder out of hooliganism with particular cruelty» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation and search operations, police officers detained a 32-year-old man and placed him in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department.