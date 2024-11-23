20:15
USD 86.50
EUR 90.34
RUB 0.85
English

Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt

Four men have been detailed in connection with criminal case into the attempted murder of the former press secretary of the President of Uzbekistan, Komil Allamjonov. Central Asia. media reports.

In an ongoing investigation, the Prosecutor General’s Office classified the incident as murder attempt.

The event took place on October 26, 2024 at 1.30 a.m. while Allamojonov was traveling home from work. Two unknown persons fired several shots at the car in which he was sitting and fled. The former state official and his driver were not hurt.

Some reports claim a man named Javlon Yunusov has an affiliation with the assassination attempt. His name is listed in Interpol’s «Wanted Persons» category under the Red Notice.
link: https://24.kg/english/312067/
views: 87
Print
Related
Entrepreneurs complain about lack of wagons for coal export to Uzbekistan
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than $675 million
Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan customs post on border with Kyrgyzstan to be temporarily closed
President of Uzbekistan arrives in Bishkek
Beekeepers from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan sign contracts for $8 million
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan completes his diplomatic mission
Potatoes from Kyrgyzstan to be sold in supermarkets of Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to unite to implement space project
Popular
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state
23 November, Saturday
19:49
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjon...
15:13
Number of state enterprises decreased by 40.77 percent since 2021
15:06
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
14:58
Akylbek Japarov: Digital government is no longer a dream, but reality
14:36
Akylbek Japarov signs first regulatory legal act in electronic format