Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt

Four men have been detailed in connection with criminal case into the attempted murder of the former press secretary of the President of Uzbekistan, Komil Allamjonov. Central Asia. media reports.

In an ongoing investigation, the Prosecutor General’s Office classified the incident as murder attempt.

The event took place on October 26, 2024 at 1.30 a.m. while Allamojonov was traveling home from work. Two unknown persons fired several shots at the car in which he was sitting and fled. The former state official and his driver were not hurt.

Some reports claim a man named Javlon Yunusov has an affiliation with the assassination attempt. His name is listed in Interpol’s «Wanted Persons» category under the Red Notice.