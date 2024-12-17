16:49
Kyrgyzstani arrested in Vladivostok on suspicion of attempted murder

The Investigative Committee of Russia for Primorsky Krai has opened a criminal case against a native of Kyrgyzstan, who is suspected of attempt to murder a local resident in a computer club. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the investigation, on December 15, 2024, during a quarrel with a 20-year-old local resident, the 32-year-old suspect stabbed him in the head with a screwdriver.

«The intent to kill was not completed, since eyewitnesses stopped the actions of the suspect and the victim managed to leave the scene. The suspect has been detained, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided,» the statement says.
