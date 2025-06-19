Activists concerned about new amendments tightening media regulation

The Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan expresses serious concern over the initiative of a group of deputies of the Parliament — Aibek Matkerimov, Ilimbek Kubanychbekov, Ernis Aidaraliev and Sovetbek Rustambek uulu, who proposed amendments to the draft law «On Mass Media», which effectively negate the president’s efforts to bring the law into line with the Constitution and international standards in the field of freedom of speech and information and months of work of the working group.

This initiative, activists believe, cancels the previously reached national consensus.

Recall, in December 2023, after a meeting of media representatives with the head of state Sadyr Japarov, a decision was made to create a working group to develop a new law on the media, which included journalists, lawyers, representatives of government agencies and deputies.

The working group worked on the basis of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy for six months openly, transparently, with the involvement of all interested parties. Each article of the draft law has been discussed, verified and prepared taking into account the recommendations of the professional community, representatives of government agencies, the media, civil society, and members of Parliament.

«At the parliamentary hearings during the first reading, Deputy Minister of Culture Marat Tagayev and Deputy Minister of Justice Orozobek Sydykov noted that the draft law turned out to be a compromise, balanced and takes into account the interests of all parties — the state, society and the media community. The head of the committee on social issues, education, science, culture and health Vinera Raimbachayeva also emphasized that the draft law is a progressive and verified document reflecting the spirit of the times.

However, the sudden appearance of proposals from four MPs, who did not participate in the working group, were not present at the parliamentary hearings, and have no professional relationship with the media sphere is puzzling. These proposals tighten the approach to media regulation, in particular:

• Turn voluntary registration of media into mandatory, which contradicts the recommendations of international organizations and the basic principles of freedom of expression;

• Violate the principle voiced by Sadyr Japarov that the law on the media should be written by professionals in close cooperation with the media industry;

• Undermine trust in open reforms and demonstrate a return to the repressive logic of regulation,» the statement says.

In connection with the above, the Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan:

— Calls on the deputies of the Parliament not to support the initiative of the four colleagues during further discussions in committees and at the general reading;

— Asks to hold repeated parliamentary hearings in the general chamber with the participation of all interested parties, including representatives of the professional media community;

— Appeals to the President, as the guarantor of the Constitution and freedom of expression, with a request not to sign the bill if it includes amendments that contradict the principles of freedom of speech and pluralism;

— Suggests that the Ministry of Culture, as the official initiator of the reform, defend the compromise bill prepared jointly with the media and civil society and object to attempts to tighten it.

The day before, the parliamentary committee on social policy approved the draft law «On Mass Media» in the second and third readings. Deputies proposed to exclude from the document the clause, according to which media outlets have the right to register as mass media on a voluntary basis, adding instead a clause stating that the media have the right to disseminate information from the day the justice authorities make a decision on registration.