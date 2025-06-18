Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies paid out 60.3 million soms since start of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, insurance companies in Kyrgyzstan have paid out 60,300 million soms under Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance (CMTPLI) certificates. The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service reported.

It is noted that this amount is almost twice as much as the total for the previous year. In 2024, the total amount of payments was 33,200 million soms.

The agency reminded that CMTPLI payouts are mandatory, and licensed insurance companies are not allowed to deny compensation without valid reasons.