Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for Education

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with the Regional Head of Google for Education in Europe Anna Artemyeva. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy in the CIS countries at Google Olga Skorokhodova and Google for Education Senior Adviser Nazim Turdumambetov.

In April 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of digital transformation of the education system was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers and Google Corporation.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed current issues and prospects for further cooperation in the field of digitalization of the educational system of Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention was paid to the possibilities of introducing modern Google solutions and tools into the educational process of general education schools and universities in the country.

Issues of improving the digital infrastructure of educational institutions, improving the qualifications of teaching staff, as well as integrating advanced technologies into educational programs were also considered. Representatives of Google for Education expressed their readiness to provide comprehensive support in the implementation of priority areas of state policy in the field of digital education.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue and developing joint initiatives aimed at expanding access to quality education and developing digital competencies of young people in Kyrgyzstan.