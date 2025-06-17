22:29
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for Education

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with the Regional Head of Google for Education in Europe Anna Artemyeva. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy in the CIS countries at Google Olga Skorokhodova and Google for Education Senior Adviser Nazim Turdumambetov.

In April 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of digital transformation of the education system was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers and Google Corporation.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed current issues and prospects for further cooperation in the field of digitalization of the educational system of Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention was paid to the possibilities of introducing modern Google solutions and tools into the educational process of general education schools and universities in the country.

Issues of improving the digital infrastructure of educational institutions, improving the qualifications of teaching staff, as well as integrating advanced technologies into educational programs were also considered. Representatives of Google for Education expressed their readiness to provide comprehensive support in the implementation of priority areas of state policy in the field of digital education.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue and developing joint initiatives aimed at expanding access to quality education and developing digital competencies of young people in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/333069/
views: 127
Print
Related
Эдиль Байсалов встретился с представителями Google for Education. Что обсуждали
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on issuing new licenses for medical education
Fines introduced for fundraising in schools, refusal to admit children in KR
Education Ministry plans to cancel 30 out of 46 reporting forms in schools
Switch to 12-year education: Trainers from Singapore to come to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedures in science and higher education
Kyrgyzstan lacks 947 teachers
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan planned to be increased to 60 percent
Education Ministry to get $25.25 million for inclusive education development
Kyrgyzstan ready to join efforts to save World Ocean — Baisalov at UN Conference
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
21:43
Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for Education Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for...
21:32
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev presents his credentials to U.S. President
19:05
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue
18:25
Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten in Bishkek
18:17
First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched