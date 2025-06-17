Bridge with 125 tourists collapses in India, casualties reported

A bridge collapsed in the state of Maharashtra in India with about 125 tourists on it. The Times of India reported.

The bridge was built about 30 years ago. The authorities planned to reconstruct it, but the work never began.

The accident occurred when dozens of tourists were using the bridge. They were waiting for the start of the «Rain Festival».

Amid recent downpours, the river overflowed its banks, and people were carried away by the strong current. As a result, more than fifty people were injured, four were killed.

According to the local Minister of Water Resources and Disaster Management Girish Mahajan, the cause of the tragedy was non-compliance with safety rules.

«The bridge was intended only for pedestrians. It seems that people on the bridge did not listen to the instructions, which caused the incident,» he explained.

