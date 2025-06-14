Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Iran

Due to the escalation of the situation between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic urges citizens staying in Iran to observe personal safety measures and exercise increased caution.

The Foreign Ministry recommends avoiding crowded places, closely monitoring reports from local authorities and official information from the Embassy in Iran, always carrying identification documents, and also maintaining contact with relatives and informing them of whereabouts.

In case of emergencies or if consular assistance is required, please immediately contact the following hotline numbers of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Iran: +989352505226; +9821228303-54 and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic: +996999312002.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan called on citizens staying in Israel to also take precautions.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran. By 6 a.m. Bishkek time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of the first phase of strikes on military targets in Iran.

The Israeli army cited the fact that Iran had enough enriched uranium to make several bombs within days as the reason for Nation of Lions operation. The strikes on Tehran were called a necessary measure against an «imminent threat.»

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation would continue «for as many days as necessary.»