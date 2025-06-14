10:22
Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Israel

Due to the escalation of the situation between Israel and Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan recommends that its compatriots refrain from traveling to these countries until the situation has fully stabilized. The press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

According to it, citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Israel are strongly advised to exercise increased caution and observe security measures.

«In case of emergency, citizens can contact the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey: +905456896800; the Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan in Israel: +972544426498 and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +996999312002,» the statement says.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran. By 6 a.m. Bishkek time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of the first phase of strikes on military targets in Iran.

The Israeli army cited the fact that Iran had enough enriched uranium to make several bombs within days as the reason for Nation of Lions operation. The strikes on Tehran were called a necessary measure against an «imminent threat.»

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation would continue «for as many days as necessary.»
link: https://24.kg/english/332698/
views: 31
