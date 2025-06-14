11:56
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kuwait Nurlan Tokobaev met with the Chairman of the national airline Kuwait Airways Mr.Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties discussed the possibility of opening direct flights between Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait. Nurlan Tokobaev informed about the readiness and interest of the Kyrgyz side in developing this direction.

«Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan noted the presence of plans to open this flight in the near future and expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the aviation sector. At the end of the meeting, Nurlan Tokobaev officially invited Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan to take part in the 2nd Investment Forum «Central Asia — Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Persian Gulf», which will be held from June 30 to July 1, 2025 in Bishkek,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/332702/
views: 151
Print
Related
Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov
First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport
Flights from Osh delayed due to drone attack threat in Moscow area
Osh-Almaty flight to be launched on May 28
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight
Opening of direct flights with Kyrgyzstan discussed in Qatar
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss opening of flights from Dushanbe to Issyk-Kul
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Kuwait
Korea is asked to open seasonal flights Seoul - Tamchy and Seoul - Karakol
Low-cost airline AnadoluJet launches Bishkek – Istanbul flight
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners
14 June, Saturday
10:30
Sadyr Japarov takes part in opening of Alga sports complex in Bishkek Sadyr Japarov takes part in opening of Alga sports comp...
10:23
Community Initiative national project launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:18
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
10:15
Financial center is proposed to be opened in Tamchi — Dastan Bekeshev
10:13
Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Israel
13 June, Friday
17:56
20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to drinking water