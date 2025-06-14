Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kuwait Nurlan Tokobaev met with the Chairman of the national airline Kuwait Airways Mr.Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties discussed the possibility of opening direct flights between Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait. Nurlan Tokobaev informed about the readiness and interest of the Kyrgyz side in developing this direction.

«Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan noted the presence of plans to open this flight in the near future and expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the aviation sector. At the end of the meeting, Nurlan Tokobaev officially invited Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan to take part in the 2nd Investment Forum «Central Asia — Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Persian Gulf», which will be held from June 30 to July 1, 2025 in Bishkek,» the statement says.