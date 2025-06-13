20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to drinking water

Twelve villages in Batken region and six villages in Talas region have been provided with new drinking water systems. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the project «Improvement of Water Supply and Sanitation in Batken and Talas regions» covers 60 villages, and at this stage it has been successfully implemented in 18 settlements. The main goal is to provide residents with clean water and improve sanitary conditions.

Construction of water supply systems was completed in the following settlements of Batken region:

Kadamdzhai district: Karool, Maidan, Kara-Zhygach, Kara-Kyshtak, Tash-Korgon, Kalacha villages and two lots in Uch-Korgon village;

Leilek district: Andarak, Sary-Dobo (former Kommuna), Iskra, Maksat, Zhashtyk villages.

Manas district: Mayskoye and Novodonetskoye;

Talas district: Kenesh, Uch-Korgon, Kok-Kashat.

Work has been completed in the following villages of Talas region:

Water intakes, reservoirs, chlorination systems and distribution networks have been built in all settlements. The systems are already operating, providing stable access to high-quality drinking water.