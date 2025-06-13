19:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to drinking water

Twelve villages in Batken region and six villages in Talas region have been provided with new drinking water systems. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the project «Improvement of Water Supply and Sanitation in Batken and Talas regions» covers 60 villages, and at this stage it has been successfully implemented in 18 settlements. The main goal is to provide residents with clean water and improve sanitary conditions.

Construction of water supply systems was completed in the following settlements of Batken region:

  • Kadamdzhai district: Karool, Maidan, Kara-Zhygach, Kara-Kyshtak, Tash-Korgon, Kalacha villages and two lots in Uch-Korgon village;
  • Leilek district: Andarak, Sary-Dobo (former Kommuna), Iskra, Maksat, Zhashtyk villages.

Work has been completed in the following villages of Talas region:

  • Manas district: Mayskoye and Novodonetskoye;
  • Talas district: Kenesh, Uch-Korgon, Kok-Kashat.

Water intakes, reservoirs, chlorination systems and distribution networks have been built in all settlements. The systems are already operating, providing stable access to high-quality drinking water.
link: https://24.kg/english/332662/
views: 150
Print
Related
Toru-Aigyr village in Issyk-Kul region to be supplied with drinking water
Pumping station 2 put into operation in Osh after major repairs
Construction of main water pipeline in Cholpon-Ata nearing completion
$250 million to be allocated to provide settlements with drinking water
More than 6,000 residents of Grigoryevka village provided with drinking water
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on summer water use schedule
Part of Leninsky district of Bishkek to have no water on June 2
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on May 27
2nd phase of Water Supply and Sewerage Reconstruction project starts in Naryn
Part of Bishkek to have no water on May 22
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
13 June, Friday
17:56
20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to drinking water 20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to d...
17:48
Food prices: What goes up in Kyrgyzstan and EAEU countries since early June
17:34
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
17:27
Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov
17:21
Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem for young doctors