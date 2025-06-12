14:49
Number of insured housing in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.4 times

The State Insurance Organization reports that, as of June 1, 2025, there are 331,500 compulsory housing insurance contracts against fires and natural disasters in Kyrgyzstan. This is 26.5 percent of the total number of residential buildings in the country.

At least 139,300 contracts of them were concluded a year ago. Over the past period, their number has increased 2.4 times.

The largest number of houses are insured in Jalal-Abad region — 36 percent of the total. Next come:

  • Osh region — 33.8 percent;
  • Talas region — 32.5 percent;
  • Naryn region — 27.6 percent;
  • Batken region — 26.4 percent;
  • Chui region — 21.6 percent;
  • Issyk-Kul region — 20.4 percent;

Bishkek takes the last place with 16.7 percent.
