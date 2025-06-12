Forged documents, sent to psychiatric hospitals: ‘Black realtors’ detained

Two women — B.N.M. and K.A.B. — have been detained on suspicion of involvement in «black real estate» schemes in Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to security officials, B.N.M. defrauded an Afghan war veteran with second group of disability by forging documents to obtain a notarized power of attorney. She then re-registered his apartment in Jalal-Abad and sold it. To conceal the crime, she forcibly placed the victim in a psychiatric facility, where he remained for over five years.

In another case, after the death of a man named Sh.V.Kh., B.N.M., in collusion with his neighbor, forged a marriage certificate and illegally transferred ownership of the deceased’s home to herself.

A third episode, according to the SCNS, involved both B.N.M. and K.A.B., who used threats to seize an apartment from G.G.S. in Jalal-Abad, which had previously been re-registered to her caregiver.

«Upon learning of this, B.N.M. and K.A.B. used threats to force her to return the apartment, after which the apartment was registered to K.A.B. After the pressure and fraudulent actions on the part of these individuals, G.G.S. died shortly after,» the SCNS reported.

Another crime involved a psychiatric hospital as well. K.A.B., in conspiracy with B.N.M., deceived her own aunt to gain property rights under the pretense of caregiving. They allegedly forged residency documents and a collective statement from neighbors falsely claiming the woman had a mental illness. This led to her forced hospitalization, after which her apartment was re-registered and sold.

The woman was held in a psychiatric facility for a long time. Later, K.A.B. took her into her own home, where, according to the SCNS, she subjected her aunt to physical and psychological abuse, which contributed to her sudden death.

An investigation is ongoing against B.N.M. and K.A.B., including a check for the possible involvement of the management and employees of the psychiatric hospital in the crimes committed.

A check is also being conducted for other similar cases of illegal seizure of real estate and document forgery in the territory of Jalal-Abad region.

The SCNS urges citizens who may have been victims of these individuals to call the following numbers: 0372 25 60 49 or 0556 06 18 83.