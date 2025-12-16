Transfer of state property to third parties without Cabinet decision banned

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended a resolution regulating the procedure for leasing state property and transferring it for economic management, operational management, or free temporary use. The decision was made to optimize administrative procedures in the management of state property.

Under the amendments, restrictions have been clarified for entities that receive state property for free temporary use. In particular, such users are prohibited from transferring their rights to third parties, using the property for purposes other than those intended, subleasing it, transferring contractual rights as collateral, contributing the property to the authorized capital of legal entities, or otherwise encumbering it.

At the same time, an exception is provided for state projects implemented by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. Under such projects, state property, including real estate and property complexes, may be transferred to third parties for free or paid temporary use.

It is noted that violation of the terms and restrictions established by the regulation or agreement entails early termination of the gratuitous or paid temporary use agreement in accordance with Kyrgyz law.