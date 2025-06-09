Tashiev presents wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov with Chevrolet Cobalt

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, presented Kyrgyz wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov with a Chevrolet Cobalt. The athlete’s fans reported on Instagram.

Kamchybek Tashiev expressed gratitude to the representative of the Kyrgyz wrestling school and noted that the gift would be a good incentive in preparing for the Olympics.

Orozobek Toktomambetov is 23 years old. He competes in the freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 74 kilograms. In March 2025, he won a silver medal at the Asian Championships.

It was also reported that Orozobek Toktomambetov won a bronze medal at a rating tournament Ulaanbaatar Open in Mongolia in freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 74 kilograms. He defeated a representative of Mongolia, but lost to an athlete from Iran.

The Greco-Roman wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan took first place in the overall team standings in Mongolia.