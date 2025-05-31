10:16
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstanis take 1st place in team standings

The Ulaanbaatar Open wrestling rating tournament is being held in Mongolia. The United World Wrestling website says.

The national Greco-Roman wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan took first place in the overall team standings. The athletes from Turkey took second place, and Indians — third.

On the first day, Razzak Beishekeyev (67 kg), Asan Zhanyshev (87 kg), and Uzur Zhuzupbekov (97 kg) won gold medals. Silver medalists are Ulan Muratbek uulu (55 kg) and Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu (77 kg). Yryskeldi Khamzaev (72 kg) won bronze. On the second day, the national team of Kyrgyzstan won two bronze medals.

The tournament will end on June 1.
