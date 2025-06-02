11:38
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstani Orozobek Toktomambetov wins bronze

The Ulaanbaatar Open wrestling rating tournament was held in Mongolia. The United World Wrestling website reports.

Kyrgyzstani Orozobek Toktomambetov took third place at the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 74 kilograms.

He defeated a representative of Mongolia, but lost to an athlete from Iran.

In the fight for the bronze medal, the Kyrgyzstani’s opponent was supposed to be Soner Demirtas from Turkey, but he withdrew from the competition due to an injury.

Recall, the national Greco-Roman wrestling team took first place in the overall team standings in Mongolia.
link: https://24.kg/english/331177/
views: 167
Print
Related
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu wins gold
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstanis take 1st place in team standings
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstanis win six medals on first day
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy wins bronze medal
Asian Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Razzak Beishekeev wins silver
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Razzak Beishekeev reaches final
Asian Wrestling Championship: Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu wins bronze
Kyrgyzstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team takes third place in Albania
Kyrgyz wrestlers win gold, 2 silver and bronze medals at tournament in Albania
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms
2 June, Monday
11:22
Shepherd gets stuck on pasture due to snowfall in Naryn region Shepherd gets stuck on pasture due to snowfall in Naryn...
11:07
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu wins gold
11:02
Sadyr Japarov named top scorer at Muras futsal tournament
10:51
Adylbek Kasymaliev visits new Sky Park Baytik and congratulates children
10:28
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
31 May, Saturday
17:35
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament