Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstani Orozobek Toktomambetov wins bronze

The Ulaanbaatar Open wrestling rating tournament was held in Mongolia. The United World Wrestling website reports.

Kyrgyzstani Orozobek Toktomambetov took third place at the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 74 kilograms.

He defeated a representative of Mongolia, but lost to an athlete from Iran.

In the fight for the bronze medal, the Kyrgyzstani’s opponent was supposed to be Soner Demirtas from Turkey, but he withdrew from the competition due to an injury.

Recall, the national Greco-Roman wrestling team took first place in the overall team standings in Mongolia.