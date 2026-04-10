Bishkek to host Asian Alysh Belt Wrestling Championship for Adults

On April 13-14, the Asian Alysh Belt Wrestling Championship for Adults will be held at the Zhashtyk Arena in Bishkek. The championship is organized by the Directorate for National Sports jointly with the World Alysh Federation.

Leading athletes from Asian countries will participate in the competition. National teams from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, India, China, and other countries in the region are expected to participate. The championship will contribute to the further development and popularization of national sports, as well as to the strengthening of international cooperation in sports.

Alysh belt wrestling is one of the oldest martial arts of nomadic peoples and today occupies an important place in the system of international competitions.

Admission is free.