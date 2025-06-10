Novel "The Flood" by Sultan Raev translated into Italian

The novel «The Flood» by Kyrgyz writer Sultan Raev has been published in Italian by the Roman publishing house Sandro Teti Editore. The press service of the Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The work by the Kyrgyz writer attracted the Italian audience with its unexpected plot development and profound reflection on eternal philosophical truths. This is Sultan Raev’s first novel published in Italian, translated by Federico Pastero.

«The Flood» is a multifaceted philosophical parable deeply reflecting today’s realities. The writer raises the question of what would happen, if the Great Flood of Noah’s time were to repeat in the present day. The metaphorical novel says that, in fact, the modern Great Flood has already occurred, but people are drowning not in sea water, but in an ocean of moral decay and decline.

In 2017, the novel won the Grand Prix in the «Prose» category at the International Literary Festival in Sweden. Previously, it was published in Moscow in Russian, in Tashkent in Uzbek, and in Baku in Azerbaijani.

The presentation of the published novel is scheduled for September of this year.