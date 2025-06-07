14:35
Indian business invited to cooperate in trade, industry and healthcare

A business forum was held in New Delhi as part of the Central Asia — India dialogue platform, which was attended by representatives of government agencies responsible for attracting investment, as well as Chambers of Commerce and Industry and entrepreneurs from the countries of the region and India.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the importance of the forum, which symbolizes the establishment of new partnerships, the exchange of ideas and identification of new opportunities and potential between the countries.

He noted that the Central Asian countries are consistently implementing a coordinated policy of sustainable development and prosperity for the region through the promotion of regional projects, and are also making efforts to ensure stability and security. This, according to him, contributes to the confident dynamics of economic growth and increases the investment attractiveness of the region. Cooperation with India occupies a special place in the system of relations between the region and South Asia.

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan invited Indian business circles to cooperate in such promising areas as trade, renewable energy, industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The Central Asia — India dialogue platform was established in 2019.
