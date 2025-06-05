12:43
National Bank and People's Bank of China discuss extension of cooperation

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Bank of China discussed extension of cooperation. The press service of the central bank reported.

National Bank’s Chairman Melis Turgunbaev met with his colleague Pan Gongsheng in Beijing.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation in the financial sector. Particular attention was paid to the development of digital currencies of the central banks, strengthening ties between the central banks of the two countries, as well as expanding the use of national settlement infrastructures.

Taking into account the stable growth of bilateral trade and the expansion of economic ties, practical measures to stimulate settlements in national currencies were considered. Such measures as the connection of Kyrgyz banks to the Chinese cross-border payment system CIPS and opening of correspondent accounts in authorized banks of China were previously discussed.
