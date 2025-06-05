11:08
Kyrgyz hand-to-hand combat team wins medals at World Championship in Turkey

The hand-to-hand combat team of Kyrgyzstan won medals at the World Championship, which was held in the Turkish city of Bursa. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported on social media.

Kyrgyzstanis won one silver and two bronze medals.

Kunduzbek Tursunbekov won a silver medal in the weight category up to 73 kilograms. The bronze medalists are Nursultan Kokkozov (up to 80 kilograms) and Azat Zhumabayev (up to 85 kilograms).

The team performed under the guidance of head coach Talas Tokorov and coach Amanbek Kydyraliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/331634/
views: 129
