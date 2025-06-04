Kyrgyzstan and Qatar intend to establish Business Council

Kyrgyzstan and Qatar intend to establish a Business Council to develop partnership between entrepreneurs of the two countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service of the ministry, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Qatar Marat Nuraliev met with the Director of the Department for Work with Committees and Business Councils of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hamad Ali Muaiqly Al-Marri.

«Special attention was paid to the issue of establishing the Kyrgyz-Qatari Business Council on the basis of existing intergovernmental agreements. The Ambassador noted that such a structure will be an effective platform for establishing sustainable partnerships between entrepreneurs of the two countries, conducting targeted business events and promoting new initiatives in the field of economy and investment,» the statement says.

The Qatari side supported the initiative, expressing readiness for active cooperation.