Kyrgyzstani became the world champion in traditional archery at a tournament held in Turkey. A representative of Salbuurun Archers Federation reported.

The 13th Fetih Kupası World Traditional Archery Championship took place in Istanbul from May 25 to May 30. Kyrgyz archer Yntymak Muradil uulu, an international master of sports and a representative of the Salbuurun Federation, won a gold medal in the individual category among more than 250 sportsmen, winning €4,000.

Over 700 athletes from more than 40 countries participated in the tournament this year.

This victory at a world-class championship is a historic achievement for Kyrgyzstan and has strengthened the country’s reputation in the international ethno-sports arena.