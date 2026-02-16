Asel Sharbekova wins archery medals at 2026 Open Masters Games

Kyrgyzstani Asel Sharbekova won silver and bronze medals in archery at the 2026 Open Masters Games, which are being held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

Photo Media

Under the guidance of head coach Kylychbek Nurmanbetov, the Kyrgyz archer competed and won a silver medal in the over-30 category and a bronze medal in the 40+ category.

The Open Masters Games is an international multi-sport event taking place in Abu Dhabi in 2026. Its main goal is to promote the «sport for all» philosophy and unite generations. The event aims to encourage an active lifestyle, celebrate sport, and foster cultural exchange.

Participation in the Games is open to anyone aged 30 or older, with no experience or athletic level restrictions. The program features 33 sports, including traditional Arab competitions such as camel racing and falconry.

Competition categories include professional, semi-professional, and amateur.