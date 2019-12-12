Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Archery Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won two silver medals at the International Archery Tournament. The Archery Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions in memory of the Honored Coach of Kazakhstan Shertay Amirbekov were held on December 5-11 in Shymkent (Kazakhstan). Representatives from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in them.

Member of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Kursanaliev took the second place among the adults. His teammate Safiya Sulaimanova achieved the same result among the juniors.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan won a gold and silver medals at a similar tournament in 2018.