12:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Archery Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won two silver medals at the International Archery Tournament. The Archery Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions in memory of the Honored Coach of Kazakhstan Shertay Amirbekov were held on December 5-11 in Shymkent (Kazakhstan). Representatives from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in them.

Member of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Kursanaliev took the second place among the adults. His teammate Safiya Sulaimanova achieved the same result among the juniors.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan won a gold and silver medals at a similar tournament in 2018.
link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis take medal places at International Archery Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at International Archery Tournament
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Archery Tournament
Archers from 23 countries compete at World Nomad Games 2018
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022 Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek #BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
12 December, Thursday
12:15
73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murder of stepson 73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murde...
12:01
Experts warn about massive collection of personal data in Kyrgyzstan
11:22
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 7 times in Ak-Orgo
11:13
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 697 per each citizen
10:54
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Archery Tournament