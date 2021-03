The national archery team of Kyrgyzstan took the 3rd place at the International Tournament Alpomish va Barchinoy. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.

From February 22 to February 27, members of the national archery team of the Kyrgyz Republic took part in the International Tournament Alpomish va Barchinoy in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

«The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the 3rd place among the women’s and men’s teams, and Asel Sharbekova also won a bronze medal among women in the individual event. More than 100 athletes from the CIS countries participated in the tournament,» the state agency reported.