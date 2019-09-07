Kyrgyzstanis take medal places at International Archery Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis took medal places at the 2nd International Archery Tournament, dedicated to the memory of a public figure Tabyldy Egemberdiev. Archery Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held on September 3-6 in Bishkek. Athletes from 11 countries competed for victory. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 10 archers.

The top three winners among men were Ulukbek Kursanaliev (Kyrgyzstan), Toffazol Hussein (Bangladesh) and Faisel Alrashidi (Kuwait), among women — Asel Sharbekova (Kyrgyzstan), Tsiko Putkaradze (Georgia) and Aiturgan Mamatkulova (Kyrgyzstan). The team of Kyrgyzstan took the 1st place at mixed competitions, Bangladesh took the second place, and Tajikistan — the third place.