Young Kyrgyz archer Aina Maratova took the 1st place at Silk Road International Children’s Festival. Her coach, an excellent worker of culture Aida Akmatova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the event was held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) from April 15 to April 17.

«Circus performers from Russia, China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan participated in the festival. Aina Maratova managed to win a gold medal. The girl is 11 years old, it was her debut. The competition was held in a circus in Tashkent,» Aida Akmatova told.