13:56
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Procedure approved for seizure of state-owned land for national projects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new procedure for the seizure of state-owned land plots for the implementation of national investment and socially significant projects. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was adopted pursuant to paragraph 31 of the Presidential Decree of March 23, 2023 No. 63 «On national projects of strategic importance for the country», as well as on the basis of Articles 13 and 17 of the constitutional Law «On the Cabinet of Ministers».

According to the resolution, the approved procedure regulates the process of seizure of land plots in state ownership for the purpose of further implementation of investment projects of national or state importance.

The procedure comes into force today, June 10.
link: https://24.kg/english/332133/
views: 151
Print
Related
SCNS returns 120-hectare rice plantation to Ministry of Agriculture
6.3 hectares of land in Kara-Suu district returned to state
President approves procedure for alienation of land for national projects
Kyrgyzenergostroy voluntarily transfers land plot of over 8 hectares to state
307 hectares of land belonging to AYU holding returned to state
Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village
Auction for land lease in Saimaluu-Tash park announced
Land plots and object in Issyk-Kul region returned to state
Bishkek residents who illegally occupied municipal land offered to lease It
Land near airport returned to municipal ownership in Batken
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
13:47
Money transfers to Kyrgyzstan amount to $311.7 million in April Money transfers to Kyrgyzstan amount to $311.7 million...
13:42
Requirements for Cabinet Chairman's public service experience reduced
12:38
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over feed and veterinary drugs
12:26
Procedure approved for seizure of state-owned land for national projects
12:18
Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry of Construction of KR