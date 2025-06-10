Procedure approved for seizure of state-owned land for national projects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new procedure for the seizure of state-owned land plots for the implementation of national investment and socially significant projects. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was adopted pursuant to paragraph 31 of the Presidential Decree of March 23, 2023 No. 63 «On national projects of strategic importance for the country», as well as on the basis of Articles 13 and 17 of the constitutional Law «On the Cabinet of Ministers».

According to the resolution, the approved procedure regulates the process of seizure of land plots in state ownership for the purpose of further implementation of investment projects of national or state importance.

The procedure comes into force today, June 10.