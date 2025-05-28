Cable way planned to be built in Bishkek by 2028

A cable way is planned to be built in Bishkek by 2028. The draft program of social and economic development of the city for 2026-2028 says.

The construction project envisions connecting Zhibek Zholu Avenue with the Southern Highway, creating a route about 6 kilometers long and servicing from 50,000 to 100,000 passengers per day.

The cable way will be an environmentally friendly and effective solution for improving transport infrastructure in dense urban areas, the City Hall plans.

It is noted that the project helps stimulate economic growth through the creation of jobs at the stages of construction and operation of the cable way, as well as by attracting tourists. In addition, the new type of transport will improve the quality of life of city residents due to convenience and comfort.

The project implementation period is 2025-2028.

The estimated cost is €70 million, funded by the investor.

At the beginning of 2024, it was reported that the cable way could be put into operation in the third quarter of 2025. However, only the feasibility study for construction has been completed so far, for which $300,000 have been allocated.