Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss Kambarata HPP-1 in Dubai

The second ministerial round table on Kambarata hydropower plant-1 (HPP) project was held in Dubai (UAE) on May 26-27, 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the Energy Ministries of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the World Bank.

Energy Ministers Yerlan Akkenzhenov (Kazakhstan), Taalaibek Ibrayev (Kyrgyzstan) and Jurabek Mirzamahmudov (Uzbekistan) confirmed their countries’ political commitment to the project. The parties discussed an updated feasibility study, environmental and social assessments, cost estimates, energy grid modernization issues and sustainable financing models.

The governments of the three countries asked the World Bank for technical assistance in preparing the project. The Bank, through its representatives, expressed its readiness to support the countries of the region and noted the high level of interstate cooperation.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed on further steps to implement the project and hold regular ministerial consultations.

Kambarata HPP-1 with a capacity of 1,860 megawatts, which is planned for construction on Naryn River in Kyrgyzstan, is considered a key regional initiative aimed at strengthening energy security and rational water use in Central Asia.
