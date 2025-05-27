Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project on citrus and olive cultivation

The first agronomic tests of citrus and olive crops—tangerines, oranges, olives, and kumquats (a type of orange)—have been launched in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The saplings for the experiment were brought from Turkey. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The tests are aimed at checking how these heat-loving plants will take root in the conditions of Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention is paid to their resistance to local climate, soil and pests.

«If the experiment proves successful, these crops will be recommended for cultivation on farms in the southern regions. This would not only diversify the domestic market but also boost the country’s export potential,» Bakyt Mambetov, director of the Department for Agricultural Crop Expertise and Horticulture, said.

The ministry encourages farmers to show interest in new crops and technologies, noting that innovation is the key to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector.