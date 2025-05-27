18:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project on citrus and olive cultivation

The first agronomic tests of citrus and olive crops—tangerines, oranges, olives, and kumquats (a type of orange)—have been launched in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The saplings for the experiment were brought from Turkey. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The tests are aimed at checking how these heat-loving plants will take root in the conditions of Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention is paid to their resistance to local climate, soil and pests.

«If the experiment proves successful, these crops will be recommended for cultivation on farms in the southern regions. This would not only diversify the domestic market but also boost the country’s export potential,» Bakyt Mambetov, director of the Department for Agricultural Crop Expertise and Horticulture, said.

The ministry encourages farmers to show interest in new crops and technologies, noting that innovation is the key to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/330541/
views: 148
Print
Related
Headquarters for promoting agricultural exports established in Kyrgyzstan
Locust control measures continue in Kyrgyzstan
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
Kyrgyzstan begins testing new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties
Farmers from Batken region export strawberries to Russia and Kazakhstan
FAO praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts in developing agriculture
Agriculture Ministry to purchase equipment for $45M allocated by Islamic Bank
Agricultural export from Kyrgyzstan exceeded 96,000 tons
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control
Popular
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
27 May, Tuesday
17:40
Former Academy of Sciences employee Karabaev sentenced to 3 years of probation Former Academy of Sciences employee Karabaev sentenced...
17:31
Suspect in resale of other people's apartments detained in Bishkek
17:07
Rules for entry and use of foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan
16:53
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project on citrus and olive cultivation
16:05
Police officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Issyk-Kul region