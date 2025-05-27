16:31
Teenager commits suicide at Abdraev Music Boarding School

A teenager committed suicide at the Mukash Abdraev Republican Music Boarding School. A reader reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the incident occurred on the night of May 25 in the building of the educational institution.

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district confirmed the information. The fact was registered. All necessary examinations have been scheduled, based on the results of which a legal assessment will be given.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
