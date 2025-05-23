Local kazy and three other clergymen detained in Osh for extortion

Security officers detained the head of the local kaziyat Mirlanbek Toktomushev and three other clergymen for extortion of money from mosques. Otkurbek Rakhmanov, a supporter of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev, posted on Facebook.

«Operational information was received about facts that cause discontent in the religious environment of the country and negatively affect the internal harmony and unity of the Muslim community. In particular, employees of the Osh city kaziyat systematically and illegally collected money from employees of mosques and madrassas located in the southern capital. These actions, dictated by the personal interests of individual representatives of the kaziyat, caused discontent not only with the activities of the kaziyat itself, but also the state bodies as a whole,» he wrote.

Thus, entrepreneurs working at local mosques and madrassas filed a complaint with the SCNS regarding the above-mentioned facts. A case has been opened and investigative measures have been launched.

According to Otkurbek Rakhmanov, searches were conducted in the homes and offices of the head of the kaziyat and three other employees, where evidence of extortion of money from mosques was found. Thus, the city kazy Mirlanbek Toktomushev and another cleric were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of the SCNS for Osh city and Osh region. The investigation is ongoing.

The SCNS press center has not yet commented on the detention of the clergy.