20:17
USD 87.45
EUR 99.18
RUB 1.10
English

Local kazy and three other clergymen detained in Osh for extortion

Security officers detained the head of the local kaziyat Mirlanbek Toktomushev and three other clergymen for extortion of money from mosques. Otkurbek Rakhmanov, a supporter of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev, posted on Facebook.

«Operational information was received about facts that cause discontent in the religious environment of the country and negatively affect the internal harmony and unity of the Muslim community. In particular, employees of the Osh city kaziyat systematically and illegally collected money from employees of mosques and madrassas located in the southern capital. These actions, dictated by the personal interests of individual representatives of the kaziyat, caused discontent not only with the activities of the kaziyat itself, but also the state bodies as a whole,» he wrote.

Thus, entrepreneurs working at local mosques and madrassas filed a complaint with the SCNS regarding the above-mentioned facts. A case has been opened and investigative measures have been launched.

According to Otkurbek Rakhmanov, searches were conducted in the homes and offices of the head of the kaziyat and three other employees, where evidence of extortion of money from mosques was found. Thus, the city kazy Mirlanbek Toktomushev and another cleric were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of the SCNS for Osh city and Osh region. The investigation is ongoing.

The SCNS press center has not yet commented on the detention of the clergy.
link: https://24.kg/english/330221/
views: 212
Print
Related
Head of Municipal Department of Bishkek City Hall detained for bribetaking
Suspects in illegal circulation of funds received from Russia detained
Ex-president of Kok Boru Federation detained for links to organized crime group
Former Vice-Mayor of Bishkek detained for large-scale fraud
Head of Issyk-Kul Regional Directorate of Judicial Department detained
Citizen detained for bribing police officer in Bishkek
Serviceman of Muras military unit detained in Batken region
Tilekmat Kurenov's accomplice detained
Suspect detained for false bomb threat report in Asia Mall
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district detained
Popular
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
23 May, Friday
17:36
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzs...
17:23
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on May 24 for ONE RUN Half Marathon
17:08
New market in Osh: Total cost of construction is 550 million soms
17:00
Local kazy and three other clergymen detained in Osh for extortion
16:48
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025