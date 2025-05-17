10:15
USD 87.45
EUR 97.93
RUB 1.09
English

MES Departments of Kyrgyzstan receive 12 service vehicles

The departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kyrgyzstan received 12 service vehicles. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to minister Boobek Azhikeev, the vehicles were purchased at the expense of budget funds and «other sources».

«First of all, we have strengthened the departments, which are engaged in prevention and extinguishing of fires. The number of such disasters has increased. Therefore, we want to facilitate the work of employees and ensure prompt fulfillment of their functional duties,» he said.

Earlier, the National Red Crescent Society through the Bishkek City Hall handed over three new vehicles to the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Emergency Medicine Center of the capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/329419/
views: 86
Print
Related
Foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan: What changed and why fines imposed at border
9 service cars handed over to Environmental and Technical Supervision Service
New service vehicles purchased for ElTR TV channel
Kyrgyzstan sets new rules for foreign vehicles
Kyrgyzstan strengthens emergency preparedness
40 vehicles handed over to Veterinary Service in Kyrgyzstan
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 77 new vehicles to improve work in regions
Cost of legalization of cars with foreign number plates may be halved
Sponsors hand over 10 vehicles to Osh City Hall
New official vehicles provided to imams and regional kazys in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia
99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district 99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district
Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight
17 May, Saturday
10:08
1.5 million soms allocated for anti-mudflow channels in Naryn region 1.5 million soms allocated for anti-mudflow channels in...
09:59
Kyrgyzstan expands economic cooperation with Germany and Austria
09:48
Halal products trading house from Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan
09:42
Car burns down on road to Baytik village
09:38
MES Departments of Kyrgyzstan receive 12 service vehicles
16 May, Friday
21:29
Mederbek Kydyrmaev appointed new Chief Architect of Bishkek
21:20
Illegal migration: Chinese citizens work on construction site with tourist visas
21:11
Kyrgyzstan to participate in EXPO 2025 in Japan
18:32
Sharp weather change expected after extreme heat in Kyrgyzstan