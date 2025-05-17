MES Departments of Kyrgyzstan receive 12 service vehicles

The departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kyrgyzstan received 12 service vehicles. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to minister Boobek Azhikeev, the vehicles were purchased at the expense of budget funds and «other sources».

«First of all, we have strengthened the departments, which are engaged in prevention and extinguishing of fires. The number of such disasters has increased. Therefore, we want to facilitate the work of employees and ensure prompt fulfillment of their functional duties,» he said.

Earlier, the National Red Crescent Society through the Bishkek City Hall handed over three new vehicles to the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Emergency Medicine Center of the capital.