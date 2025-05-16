19:06
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in CIS Security Services Council meeting

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kamchybek Tashiev, took part in the 56th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States, held on May 16 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. The press service of the SCNS of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the meeting, participants discussed a wide range of issues, including:

  • Ensuring regional security,
  • Combating international terrorism and extremism,
  • Countering transnational organized crime,
  • Strengthening cooperation among the CIS special services.

Special attention was paid to joint measures against threats posed by terrorist and extremist organizations amid instability in certain regions.

Kamchybek Tashiev expressed support for initiatives aimed at enhancing operational cooperation and intelligence information sharing. He also emphasized the importance of collective efforts in countering both traditional and emerging security challenges.

As a result of the meeting, a joint action plan was approved, and steps were agreed upon to deepen cooperation among the CIS special services.
link: https://24.kg/english/329386/
views: 149
