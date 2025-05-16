Detainee commits suicide in police department of Leninsky district

A detainee committed suicide in a temporary detention cell of the district police department. The press service of the police department of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

The incident occurred on May 15 at about 7.30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man, detained on suspicion of theft, was found hanged in a temporary detention cell — he used his outerwear for this. All necessary examinations have been ordered — no bodily injuries were found during an external examination of the body. The materials have been transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office of Leninsky district for conducting an inspection.

The police added that the man had previously been brought to criminal responsibility several times for committing similar crimes, and a preventive measure in the form of electronic surveillance was applied to him.

In April 2025, the Leninsky District Court changed his preventive measure to detention due to his failure to appear in court.