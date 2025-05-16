12:50
USD 87.45
EUR 98.04
RUB 1.09
English

Detainee commits suicide in police department of Leninsky district

A detainee committed suicide in a temporary detention cell of the district police department. The press service of the police department of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

The incident occurred on May 15 at about 7.30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man, detained on suspicion of theft, was found hanged in a temporary detention cell — he used his outerwear for this. All necessary examinations have been ordered — no bodily injuries were found during an external examination of the body. The materials have been transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office of Leninsky district for conducting an inspection.

The police added that the man had previously been brought to criminal responsibility several times for committing similar crimes, and a preventive measure in the form of electronic surveillance was applied to him.

In April 2025, the Leninsky District Court changed his preventive measure to detention due to his failure to appear in court.
link: https://24.kg/english/329293/
views: 122
Print
Related
13-year-old teenager found hanged in Tyup village
17-year-old school student commits suicide in Budenovka village
PE teacher detained in connection with schoolgirl's suicide in Issyk-Kul region
PE teacher finds hanged schoolgirl in Issyk-Kul region, she died in hospital
Girl commits suicide in hotel in Bishkek
Convicted Kyrgyzstani commits suicide in pretrial detention center in Russia
Man dies after jumping from bridge onto roadway in Bishkek
Teenager hangs himself in barn in Nookat
Man attempts to commit suicide in Bishkek
13-year-old boy found hanged in barn, uncle and his wife detained
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Friday
12:43
Bridge in Novopokrovka village to be restored in coming days Bridge in Novopokrovka village to be restored in coming...
12:22
Construction of largest ski resort in Central Asia - Ala-Too Resort - begins
12:10
Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in potato supply
11:57
Detainee commits suicide in police department of Leninsky district
11:46
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water distribution from Syr Darya