Best Teacher and Educator of Year to be announced in Bishkek

Bishkek is hosting the «Best Teacher of the Year» and «Best Educator of the Year» competitions from May 14 to May 19. The press service of the City Hall reported.

A total of 32 teachers are participating in the «Best Teacher of the Year» contest in 17 categories, while 14 educators are participating in the «Best Educator of the Year» contest in 4 categories.

The competition consists of three stages: self-presentation, a demonstration lesson, and testing. The jury includes representatives from the Republican Institute for Advanced Training of Teachers, the Kyrgyz Academy of Education, and university teachers.

The teachers who win first place in all categories will represent their regions at the national stage of the competition.