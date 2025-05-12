13:46
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Gold prices decline: What’s happening in Kyrgyzstan

According to data from TradingView, the global price of gold per ounce has started to decline. It is currently trading at $3,283, which, based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, equals approximately 287,098 Kyrgyz soms. This marks a drop from May 7, when the price had peaked at $3,431 (or 300,040 soms).

On April 22, gold reached a historic high of $3,473 on global markets. In Kyrgyzstan, prices followed suit, hitting a record 300,992 soms per ounce on April 23.

As of today, according to the National Bank, the local price of an ounce of gold has slightly decreased to 293,435 soms.

According to international experts, the rise in gold prices is due to the introduction of trade duties by U.S. President Donald Trump.
link: https://24.kg/english/328666/
views: 134
Print
Related
Gold exports from Kyrgyzstan drop significantly in January 2025
Jewelry stores checked, 82 kilograms of gold items seized in Bishkek
Financial analysts predict gold prices to rise to $3,300 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan exported gold for over $1.25 billion in 2024
Kyrgyzstan exported 13.8 tons of gold in 2024
Narynbek Satybaldiev: Gold will be mined at Kumtor for another 30 years
Kyrgyzstan has potential of 4,000 tons of gold
UK - leading buyer of Kyrgyz gold in 2024
Global gold prices to exceed last year's level by 21 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan exported over 8 tons of gold since beginning of 2024
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students
Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers
Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations
12 May, Monday
13:37
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on her victory UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko comments on...
12:48
Violence against soldiers: Officials involved in incident dismissed
12:38
Gold prices decline: What’s happening in Kyrgyzstan
12:31
"Cry from the heart" of Kyrgyz cardiac surgery: Professor appeals to authorities
12:14
Foreign nationals to be provided with free medical care in Russia