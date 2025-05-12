Gold prices decline: What’s happening in Kyrgyzstan

According to data from TradingView, the global price of gold per ounce has started to decline. It is currently trading at $3,283, which, based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, equals approximately 287,098 Kyrgyz soms. This marks a drop from May 7, when the price had peaked at $3,431 (or 300,040 soms).

On April 22, gold reached a historic high of $3,473 on global markets. In Kyrgyzstan, prices followed suit, hitting a record 300,992 soms per ounce on April 23.

As of today, according to the National Bank, the local price of an ounce of gold has slightly decreased to 293,435 soms.

According to international experts, the rise in gold prices is due to the introduction of trade duties by U.S. President Donald Trump.